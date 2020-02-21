Report: Commissioner would retain final say over Personal Conduct Policy appeals under new CBA

Getty Images

The new CBA, if accepted by the NFL Players Association, would alter the Commissioner’s power when it comes to player discipline. From the proposal summarized by the NFLPA, the details are vague. A new report puts some meat on the bone.

“Implementation of a neutral decision-maker for most Commissioner Discipline cases” is the explanation contained in the summary. Via Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the Commissioner would continue to have authority over the appeals of discipline imposed under the Personal Conduct Policy. It’s the initial decision that would be made by a neutral party, not by the Commissioner or the Commissioner’s designee.

Even though the Commissioner would retain final say over the process, the initial decision-maker would have tremendous influence over the process, especially if the appeal standard gives deference to the ruling made by the initial decision-maker — and if the Commissioner has no ability to impose a punishment more stringent than the decision made by the neutral party.

Thus, although the Commissioner currently is jury, jury, executioner, and appeals court, the new CBA would make him only the appeals court. (And the executioner.) But the judge and the jury would be a neutral party, and that neutral party would be in much better position to pose tough questions to league investigators and to ensure a degree of fairness to the players that the current process often lacks.