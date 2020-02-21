Report: NFL has agreed to meet with NFLPA on Tuesday

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association did not vote Friday about whether to accept the owners’ proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

But that doesn’t mean getting a new CBA agreed upon has hit a dead end.

The NFL has agreed to meet with the NFLPA on Tuesday at the Combine in Indianapolis, Dan Graziano of ESPN reports.

The NFLPA board of director reps plan to vote Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, Graziano adds, and a vote of all the players could happen regardless.

It was not a given that the NFL management would agree to meet given reports on Thursday that the owners viewed the offer they presented to the players as a final offer.

It remains unclear whether the NFL management will be willing to negotiate or what it will take to convince players to agree to the owners’ offer.