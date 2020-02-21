Report: Tyrell Williams’ feet issues are improving

Getty Images

Receiver Tyrell Williams signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Raiders in the offseason hoping for more opportunities.

But hip and feet injuries limited him in 2019.

His numbers last season were almost exactly the same as 2018 with the Chargers. Williams made 42 catches for 651 yards and six touchdowns.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Williams is “making good progress” on the plantar fasciitis issues he dealt with last season.

A healthy Williams could make a big difference in the Raiders offense next season.