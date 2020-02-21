Report: Washington believes strong chance Trent Williams returns in 2020

Getty Images

There are more signs that left tackle Trent Williams will be back in the lineup for Washington next season.

The Washington Post reports that the team believes there’s a strong chance that Williams will be back with the team after missing the entire 2019 season. Williams sat out until the trade deadline due to dissatisfaction with the way the team handled a medical condition and then was placed on the non-football injury list after he reported to the team.

Washington has since dispatched team president Bruce Allen and overhauled their medical staff, which are seen as steps that increase the chances the tackle will return. He’s spoken to new head coach Ron Rivera and the new report indicates that Rivera is intent on convincing the veteran to play next season.

Williams is headed into the final year of his current contract and an extension could be another carrot to entice him to get back on the field. If their bid fails, a trade could be a possibility as Williams asked for one last year and the team opted not to go down that road.