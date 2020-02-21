South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards broke his foot

Getty Images

South Carolina receiver Bryan Edwards announced on social media that he recently broke his foot, which will prevent him from preventing in Combined drills.

Edwards left South Carolina as the school’s all-time leading receiver.

He is projected as a Day Two prospect.

“Ever since I was a kid my DREAM has been to play in the NFL,” Edwards tweeted. “I remember being a kid and watching A.J. Green highlights all day. I always saw him as hope that a small-town kid from South Carolina could make it and be mentioned as one of the best. I’ve always carried a chip on my shoulder being that small-town kid that people overlook. I was itching for my chance to show the world what I could do at the Combine and felt like I was going to silence a lot of doubters and solidify myself as one of the best receivers in this draft. Unfortunately, I broke my foot preparing for the Combine and will need a couple months to recover. This has been extremely disappointing for me. Just because how diligent I worked to get back to 100 percent. But that’s life. I’m no stranger to adversity or hard work. I did not write this for attention. I just wanted to have something to look back on when I catch those dreams I been chasing since a youngin!!!!”

In four seasons, Edwards made 234 receptions for 3,045 yards and 22 touchdowns.