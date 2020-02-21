Union says fines will be reduced in new CBA

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association is telling its members that if they accept the owners’ proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, they’ll have fewer fines to worry about in 2020.

According to the fact sheet distributed by the union, two of the key terms in the proposed CBA are an overall reduction in on-field fines and a reduction in club fines.

No details were included in the fact sheet, so we don’t know how much fines would be reduced or whether some fines will be reduced more than others. But players frequently complain when the league docks them for infractions during games, or when their teams take money out of their paychecks for issues like being late to team meetings. Those players may see this as a key concession.

Union leadership clearly sees this and other changes to the CBA as positives, based on the fact sheet the union distributed. Whether the voting members of the players’ union will agree remains to be seen.