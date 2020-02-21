Union says players will get $100 million more in 2020 if they accept deal now

February 21, 2020
For NFL players voting on whether or not to accept the owners’ proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement, the question is whether to take more money now, or to hold out for a potentially better deal down the road.

The union sent a fact sheet on the new CBA proposal to all the players, and the top item on the sheet is that the deal includes about $100 million in new player costs above the current CBA.

That works out to about $59,000 per player, with the lowest-paid players getting more than that (minimum salary players would get a raise of at least $90,000) and the higher-paid players getting less of a raise.

The question for the players, then, is whether they can get a better deal later if they turn down this deal now. A player like J.J. Watt may feel that it’s worth taking his time, while a player whose career earnings are tens of millions of dollars less than Watt’s may want the extra money now.

4 responses to "Union says players will get $100 million more in 2020 if they accept deal now"

  2. like i said yesterday, the Union has sided with the League already against all the players. No one in the public knows whats really in the deal, just pieces of it leak out and its obviously the pieces the NFL wants you and the jr NFL players to hear. There has to be alot more to the deal that isnt public and why so many NFL players are already against the deal. I haven’t seen one support it yet.

  4. Let’s be real, that’ll turn out to be $100 million for the top players only.

    Players would be wise to not be distracted by the shiny object.

