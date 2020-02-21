Union says players will get $100 million more in 2020 if they accept deal now

Getty Images

For NFL players voting on whether or not to accept the owners’ proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement, the question is whether to take more money now, or to hold out for a potentially better deal down the road.

The union sent a fact sheet on the new CBA proposal to all the players, and the top item on the sheet is that the deal includes about $100 million in new player costs above the current CBA.

That works out to about $59,000 per player, with the lowest-paid players getting more than that (minimum salary players would get a raise of at least $90,000) and the higher-paid players getting less of a raise.

The question for the players, then, is whether they can get a better deal later if they turn down this deal now. A player like J.J. Watt may feel that it’s worth taking his time, while a player whose career earnings are tens of millions of dollars less than Watt’s may want the extra money now.