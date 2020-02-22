Colorado has not yet requested permission from Ravens to speak to Greg Roman

Getty Images

The University of Colorado may indeed be thinking about pursuing Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman to become the school’s next head coach. But the process hasn’t started yet.

Per a league source, Colorado has not yet requested permission to speak to Roman about the job that was vacated when Mel Tucker left Boulder for Michigan State. (Rivals.com has reported that Colorado plans to make a run at Roman.)

Roman received plenty of credit for designing the offense that helped make Lamar Jackson only the second unanimous MVP in league history. But Roman received scant interest for an NFL head-coaching job during the 2020 hiring cycle.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who also has yet to be offered an NFL head-coaching job, recently declined an opportunity to coach the school for which he played.

Like Bieniemy, Roman’s best play — if he wants to be a head coach — may be to stay put. At some point, someone will recognize that he deserves plenty of credit for what Jackson has become, especially if/when another team has a quarterback who, like Jackson, could become a highly potent dual threat passer and runner.