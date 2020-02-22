Damon Harrison tweets his impending release is “mutual” decision

Getty Images

The Lions signed Damon Harrison to a one-year, $11.25 million extension during training camp last summer. It had him scheduled to earn $8.5 million in 2020 salary, with $3.5 million of that set to become fully guaranteed in March.

Thus, the Lions have decided to move on from the defensive tackle.

Harrison went on social media Friday night to address his impending release and declared it a “mutual” parting of ways.

“I’m thankful for my time in Detroit, even though it was short time,” Harrison wrote. “This release was a mutual agreement. I’m not sure what the future holds for me, but whatever it is that MF better be ready. Thank you Detroit!”

Harrison, 31, immediately will become a free agent as soon as the Lions release him.

He spent only a year and a half in Detroit after the Giants traded him to the Lions during the 2018 season. In 25 games, Harrison made 99 tackles and 5.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.