Houston takes advantage of XFL’s innovative three-point conversion

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2020, 2:41 PM EST
Getty Images

One of the disappointing aspects of the first two weeks of the XFL season was that many coaches seemed unwilling to take advantage of some of the league’s innovative rules, especially the three-point conversion. That might be changing.

After the Houston Roughnecks scored the first touchdown of Week Three in the first quarter of today’s game at Tampa Bay, they went for three. And they got it, as quarterback P.J. Walker made a nice throw and wide receiver Sam Mobley made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone.

In the XFL, there are no extra point kicks. Instead, teams that score a touchdown can go for one point by lining up their offense at the 2-yard line), go for two by lining up at the 5-yard line, or go for three from the 10-yard line.

Through the first two weeks of play, teams attempted 23 one-point attempts, 14 two-point attempts, and only two three-point attempts. This despite the fact that one-point attempts are being converted at about the same rate as two-point attempts.

Perhaps Houston’s success going for three will encourage more coaches to do it. Which would make the XFL a little more fun.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Houston takes advantage of XFL’s innovative three-point conversion

  1. The 3-point after TD does little for the game of XFL football. The league needs talented players, not NFL rejects or NFL wannabees. The “old AFL” & USFL had some talent…. As a result, they succeeded, but even then, only to a limit.
    The XFL will never have the talent required to stick around… The XFL & AAF are really one & the same.

  2. diego4now says:
    February 22, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    The XFL will never have the talent required to stick around… The XFL & AAF are really one & the same.
    ——
    Give it a rest, teams Offenses starting to gel 18-18 game here at have 2 and 3 point conversion. Drink the kool-aid … its good !

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!