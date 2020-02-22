Houston takes advantage of XFL’s innovative three-point conversion

Getty Images

One of the disappointing aspects of the first two weeks of the XFL season was that many coaches seemed unwilling to take advantage of some of the league’s innovative rules, especially the three-point conversion. That might be changing.

After the Houston Roughnecks scored the first touchdown of Week Three in the first quarter of today’s game at Tampa Bay, they went for three. And they got it, as quarterback P.J. Walker made a nice throw and wide receiver Sam Mobley made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone.

In the XFL, there are no extra point kicks. Instead, teams that score a touchdown can go for one point by lining up their offense at the 2-yard line), go for two by lining up at the 5-yard line, or go for three from the 10-yard line.

Through the first two weeks of play, teams attempted 23 one-point attempts, 14 two-point attempts, and only two three-point attempts. This despite the fact that one-point attempts are being converted at about the same rate as two-point attempts.

Perhaps Houston’s success going for three will encourage more coaches to do it. Which would make the XFL a little more fun.