Jets sign Josh Doctson

Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Josh Doctson will get a chance on his third NFL team.

The Jets announced today that they signed Doctson, a wide receiver who most recently played for the Vikings.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Doctson started his career in Washington, where he managed just two catches in two games as a rookie. He started to show a little promise in his second and third seasons, topping 500 receiving yards both years, but he was released before the 2019 season.

Last year Doctson signed with the Vikings but was cut after playing in just one game.

With the Jets Doctson will have a tough time making the team, but he’ll have a full offseason to try to prove that he really does have first-round talent.