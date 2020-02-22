Jets sign Josh Doctson

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2020, 12:20 PM EST
Getty Images

Former first-round draft pick Josh Doctson will get a chance on his third NFL team.

The Jets announced today that they signed Doctson, a wide receiver who most recently played for the Vikings.

The 22nd overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Doctson started his career in Washington, where he managed just two catches in two games as a rookie. He started to show a little promise in his second and third seasons, topping 500 receiving yards both years, but he was released before the 2019 season.

Last year Doctson signed with the Vikings but was cut after playing in just one game.

With the Jets Doctson will have a tough time making the team, but he’ll have a full offseason to try to prove that he really does have first-round talent.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Jets sign Josh Doctson

  3. Are the jets that log jammed at WR that he will have a hard time making this team?
    ——————————————-
    For terrific Sam Darnold’s sake, Jets’ fans wish! Unless Josh Doctson takes this opportunity seriously, he will be cut. Other than Albert Haynesworth after he was paid mega millions, there has never been a more lackadaisical football player here in Washington than the disappointing Doctson.

  4. For some crazy reason I guess Doctson is still young enough to have some teams believing that he can suddenly “discover his game”. I dont see it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!