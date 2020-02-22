Jim Irsay will meet with the media on Sunday

Getty Images

Your Sunday afternoon could be getting a little more interesting.

The Colts have made it known that owner Jim Irsay will be available to the media tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. ET. According to the notice issued by the team, he will be discussing “the Colts, the NFL Scouting Combine and philanthropy.”

Given the ongoing CBA talks, which will continue next week with a meeting between the NFL and the NFL Players Association in Indianapolis, Irsay undoubtedly will be asked about the negotiations. And even if he’s informed by the powers-that-be at 345 Park Avenue to zip it in this regard, there’s no guarantee that his stream of consciousness won’t unconsciously move in that direction.

Irsay also could be asked about the future of the Scouting Combine in the place to which his team moved from Baltimore nearly 36 years ago. There’s a growing sense that the ever-growing made-for-TV event is destined to relocate to L.A. — which would be fitting since Irsay’s father, Bob, briefly owned the L.A. Rams in order to trade the franchise straight-up to Carroll Rosenbloom for the Colts.

Irsay also will surely be asked about the team’s plans at quarterback, and it will be important for him to avoid talking publicly about any quarterbacks currently under contract with other teams. But nothing prevents Irsay from sending the general message that the Colts plan to dig deep into his Pink Floyd guitar piggybank and to spend big on the position.

Regardless, chances are he’ll say something that will generate some attention and buzz. Whether he intends to or not.