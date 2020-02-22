Johnny Manziel tweets XFL interest, then deletes his account

Getty Images

A year ago, Johnny Manziel signed with the Alliance of American Football after its season had already started. He may want to do the same this year in the XFL.

Manziel wrote on Twitter the if XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck wants him, Manziel will play.

“Oliver Luck,” Manziel wrote. “If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

A few hours after tweeting that, however, Manziel deleted his account. So Manziel’s true motives are anyone’s guess. But it remains true that the XFL and Manziel would both benefit from Manziel playing in the league.

The XFL, so far, hasn’t shown much interest in Manziel. But it’s easy to see that changing if the XFL’s TV viewership declines as much in the league’s third weekend as they did in the league’s second weekend. Manziel would instantly become the XFL’s most famous player, and the XFL needs famous players.

The XFL season continues this weekend with the Houston Roughnecks taking on the Tampa Bay Vipers and the Dallas Renegades taking on the Settle Dragons today, and the New York Guardians taking on the St. Louis BattleHawks and the DC Defenders taking on the LA Wildcats tomorrow. Most football fans don’t know anything about any of those teams, and although the curiosity factor drove solid ratings in the XFL’s first weekend, in the long run the league is going to need a player fans tune in to see. Manziel could be that player.