Lions re-sign Danny Amendola to one-year deal

The Lions re-signed Danny Amendola to a one-year deal, his agent tweeted Saturday.

Amendola, 34, initially signed with the Lions as a free agent last March. He played four years with the Rams, five with the Patriots and one with the Dolphins before arriving in Detroit.

The receiver caught 62 passes for 678 yards last season, both the second-highest totals of his career. He scored one touchdown.

The Lions now have five of their top six pass-catchers from 2019 under contract for 2020. The team is attempting to sign Kenny Golladay, who caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, to a long-term deal.