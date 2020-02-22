Ravens make Don Martindale the highest-paid defensive coordinator in football

Getty Images

The Ravens may have to worry at least a little bit about losing offensive coordinator Greg Roman. They won’t have to worry about losing defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Ravens have signed Martindale to a new three-year deal, which makes him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in football.

Martindale drew plenty of praise for his work with the reworked Baltimore defense in 2019, which suffered plenty of free-agency losses and had to reload on the fly. But he didn’t get much consideration for head-coaching vacancies.

The new contract shows that the Ravens realize his value. As the 2020 season unfolds, teams eventually looking for head coaches may do the same.