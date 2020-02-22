Reports: Dolphins assistant Karl Dorrell accepts Colorado job

Getty Images

Multiple NFL assistant coaches have been named as candidates for the head-coaching vacancy at Colorado, and one has reportedly emerged as the choice.

Dolphins assistant Karl Dorrell has accepted an offer to be head coach at Colorado, according to multiple reports.

Dorrell was the Dolphins’ wide receivers coach last season. On Thursday the Dolphins announced that they were also giving Dorrell the title of assistant head coach, but that apparently won’t be enough to keep him in Miami.

The 56-year-old Dorrell previously spent five seasons as UCLA’s head coach. Although he had one strong season in 2005, when he went 10-2, his teams never finished in the Top 25 aside from that.

Dorrell has also been an assistant for the Texans and Jets and for many college teams.