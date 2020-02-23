Conflicting reports on whether Martindale is highest-paid defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Ravens signed defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale to a new contract that was initially reported as making him the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL. But now there are conflicting reports about whether that’s the case.

ESPN cited two sources as disputing that Martindale is the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league. ESPN’s report pegged Martindale’s salary as among the top 25 percent of defensive coordinators, which implies there could be as many as seven defensive coordinators making more than Martindale.

The reality is, no one knows exactly how much every assistant coach around the NFL makes. Unlike player salaries, which are readily available, coaches’ salaries are generally kept private. ESPN’s report also didn’t name any defensive coordinators who make more than Martindale, or how much those coordinators make.

Suffice to say, the Ravens are paying Martindale a lot of money. Until coaches’ contracts are as transparent as players’ contracts, we won’t know exactly how much, or how his salary compares to others in the NFL.