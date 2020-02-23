Jim Irsay believes there’s a “strong likelihood” Anthony Castonzo returns

Getty Images

Anthony Castonzo said at the end of the 2019 season that he was unsure whether he will continue playing and he hasn’t provided any update on his thoughts since that point, which is just one of the reasons why the Colts may be in the market for a new left tackle.

The other big reason why they can’t be certain Castonzo will be back is because he’s set for free agency in March if he does decide to keep playing. Neither of those things have dimmed Colts owner Jim Irsay’s optimism about Castonzo remaining in town.

Irsay said on Sunday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, that he believes there’s “a strong likelihood” that Castonzo remains with the team. He added that he’s hopeful that a deal to bring him back will come together soon.

Castonzo was a first-round pick in 2011 and he’s started all 132 regular season games he’s played since joining the team.