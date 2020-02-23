Jon Gruden says Raiders will have June minicamp in Las Vegas

Getty Images

After the Raiders wrapped up the 2019 season, head coach Jon Gruden said that the team was going to do their offseason work and hold training camp in California before moving all of their operations to Las Vegas in time for the 2020 season.

On Saturday night, Gruden announced a slight change to those plans. Gruden was interviewed ahead of Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder in a heavyweight title match and said that the team will hold its mandatory minicamp in its new hometown.

Gruden also said that the team will provide as much access to fans as possible.

“If we can let everyone in, we will,” Gruden said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The three-day minicamp is set to start on June 14. Assuming all goes according to the plan Gruden laid out, it will mark their first football activities in Nevada.