Nearly 30,000 welcome pro football back to St. Louis

Take that, Stan Kroenke.

St. Louis welcomed pro football back to town with nearly 30,000 fans at the venue where Kroenke’s Rams last played in December 2015.

The lower bowl of the Dome at America’s Center was full, and the crowd was zealous and loud during the BattleHawks 29-9 blowout win over the New York Guardians.

The win featured the first kickoff return for a touchdown in XFL history, along with the second double pass — a jet sweep flip to a receiver in motion followed by a throw to the end zone for a two-point conversion.

Both the BattleHawks and the Seattle Dragons have drawn more than 29,000 for their home openers. The St. Louis crowd, at 29,554, was slightly larger than Seattle’s 29,172.

The Dragons saw their attendance drop by nearly 25 percent from this first home game to their second. The BattleHawks get a chance to avoid that fate next weekend, when (coincidentally) the Dragons visit St. Louis.