Report: Ravens are expected to franchise tag Matthew Judon

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to push back the start of the window to use franchise tags two days in light of scheduled talks on the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement this week and it looks like the Ravens will be active once that period is underway.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that the Ravens are expected to use the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last month that the team would try to re-sign Judon, but that it would be “very hard” to pull it off.

Judon had 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles during the 2019 season.

That production makes it easy to understand why the Ravens would move to ensure Judon doesn’t walk away as a free agent, but it may not ensure his return to Baltimore for the 2020 season. There was word last month that the team would consider tagging Judon and trading him to another team.