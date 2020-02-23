Roethlisberger says he’s making progress, will be cleared in three months

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is throwing footballs again after elbow surgery, and he says his doctor believes he’s on pace to be cleared to full activities before training camp.

Roethlisberger told Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that his medical report was positive.

“It was a good report. I got to bypass the tennis ball throwing for a month and go right to the football. Still going to be about 2.5-3 months until I get total clearance from doc but we are doing good,” Roethlisberger said. “It felt amazing to throw. It was hard to hold the smile in. Two more throwing sessions while I’m out here in California and then headed back to the Burgh.”

Last year Roethlisberger played in just two games before being shut down for the season. The Steelers nearly made the playoffs anyway, and this year they have to feel good about their chances of getting back into contention with Roethlisberger back in the starting lineup.