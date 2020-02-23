Seattle Dragons see attendance drop for second home game

Posted by Mike Florio on February 23, 2020, 1:58 PM EST
The Seattle Dragons still had more than 20,000 fans at Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Renegades. But the total number was considerably lower than the Week Two home opener.

Via the Seattle Times, 22,060 showed up at CenturyLink Field for the Week Three game, down significantly from 29,172 in Week Two. That’s a 24.3-percent decline.

In Raymond James Stadium, the Vipers had 18,117 for their home opener, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The crowd looked sparse, however, in an NFL stadium — especially since the XFL teams don’t yet sell upper-deck tickets.

The BattleHawks are expecting a lower-bowl sellout crowd of 28,000 for the first pro football game to be played in St. Louis since the Rams left after the 2015 season. Sunday’s other game features the D.C. Defenders at the L.A. Wildcats, who had the smallest XFL crowd to date (14,949) during their Week Two home opener.

  1. Dragons have a bad QB situation. It’s hard to watch your team when balls are constantly off target. Zorn would be better off going to a wildcat but that would then leave their receivers not getting much visibility for potential NFL invites and that’s mostly why these guys are still putting a helmet on.

