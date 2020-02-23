Smallest XFL crowd yet sees L.A. blow out D.C.

Getty Images

It’s not over yet, but it’s basically over, with the L.A. Wildcats leading the D.C. Defenders 39-9 with five minutes to play. That’s the good news for the home team.

The bad news? Only 12,211 showed up in the nation’s second-largest market to see the game. That’s the smallest crowd for any of the 12 XFL games played through three weekends.

It will be interesting to see whether that translates to a bigger crowd when the Wildcats play again at home in two weeks.

The XFL and its teams are still trying to find their footing, and the results have been pretty solid, so far. As February becomes March, and as other sports gain more prominence in the broader American landscape, we’ll see whether the XFL can maintain or even build on what it’s done so far.