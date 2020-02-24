Buccaneers confirm they’re getting new uniforms in 2020

Getty Images

Earlier this month, there was speculation that the Buccaneers were planning a change in uniforms based on a video the team posted to social media.

The team declined comment at the time, but they have now confirmed that they will have a new look for the 2020 season. Their new uniforms will be unveiled in April.

“We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement. “We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring.”

The Buccaneers made a major change to their uniforms when they phased out orange in favor of dark red and pewter as their main colors. They also changed the logo on their helmets at that time and tweaked their look again in 2014.