Buccaneers confirm they’re getting new uniforms in 2020

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2020, 11:15 AM EST
Getty Images

Earlier this month, there was speculation that the Buccaneers were planning a change in uniforms based on a video the team posted to social media.

The team declined comment at the time, but they have now confirmed that they will have a new look for the 2020 season. Their new uniforms will be unveiled in April.

“We have heard the feedback from our fans loud and clear and have been working with the NFL and our league partners at Nike to usher in a new look as we enter this next decade of Buccaneers football,” Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Ed Glazer said in a statement. “We look forward to revealing more details in the near future about our official unveiling event which will take place later this spring.”

The Buccaneers made a major change to their uniforms when they phased out orange in favor of dark red and pewter as their main colors. They also changed the logo on their helmets at that time and tweaked their look again in 2014.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Buccaneers confirm they’re getting new uniforms in 2020

  4. Maybe an image of the Self Proclaimed Maven of Football (Bruce Arians) on the Tampa Football
    helmets would be appropriate.

  5. The digital alarm clock numbers are sure to be gone. Honestly, with a decent font their current jerseys would be fine. I also was never sold on the logo being blown up so big on the helmets. You can’t see that the flag is on a sword when half the logo is hidden by the facemask clips.

  7. Scoops1 – I don’t disagree but Tampa had the same uniforms for almost 20yrs until they made the complete unnecessary change in 2014. They went from a top 5 uniform to the most hideous. Those alarm clock numbers (among other things) HAD to go. They made a mistake and as a fan I’m happy they acknowledge it

  9. Meanwhile, all the teams that have recently updated their uniforms are horrible ie( Bucs, Jags, Browns, Jets, Dolphins, Lions, Rams, Chargers)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!