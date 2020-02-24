Chase Young won’t work out at Combine

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 24, 2020, 1:16 PM EST
Getty Images

The only thing Chase Young could do to raise his draft stock at this point would be to wake up as a quarterback.

Since that seems unlikely, he’s not going to push himself this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ohio State pass-rusher won’t work out for teams at the Scouting Combine this week.

Young seems to be the consensus No. 2 overall pick this year, and only because Joe Burrow seems to be the consensus No. 1.

He’ll still have medical tests and meet with teams, but running a few 40s and doing drills won’t change his status.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Chase Young won’t work out at Combine

  2. Who ever drafts him will be very disappointed. He totally disappeared in the Michigan game. Did he take that game off or did they figure out how to shut him down? He really has a giant question mark. I would be very nervous to draft him that high after that. Good luck to who drafts him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!