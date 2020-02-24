Chase Young won’t work out at Combine

Getty Images

The only thing Chase Young could do to raise his draft stock at this point would be to wake up as a quarterback.

Since that seems unlikely, he’s not going to push himself this week.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Ohio State pass-rusher won’t work out for teams at the Scouting Combine this week.

Young seems to be the consensus No. 2 overall pick this year, and only because Joe Burrow seems to be the consensus No. 1.

He’ll still have medical tests and meet with teams, but running a few 40s and doing drills won’t change his status.