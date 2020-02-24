Darren Woodson: “Slap in the face” to suggest Dak Prescott should take less

Posted by Charean Williams on February 24, 2020, 1:04 PM EST
Emmitt Smith recently suggested Dak Prescott should take less money to give the Cowboys more salary cap room to sign other players. Smith’s former teammate, Darren Woodson, strongly disagrees with the Hall of Famer’s take.

“It’s a slap in the face for people to say he should take less,” Woodson said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That is a slap in that man’s face. They are not out here. I am watching every day. My office oversees the practice field, and there ain’t nobody on that team that works harder than Dak Prescott. He is putting the work in. The man deserves it. That is commitment.”

Woodson’s commercial real estate office overlooks the Cowboys’ practice field in Frisco.

Prescott is PFT’s top-rated free agent, though chances are, he will never hit the market. The Cowboys are expected to franchise the quarterback if they can’t get him signed to a long-term deal.

And there are no signs the sides are any closer to a deal than they got before the season started when Prescott turned down a deal worth $33 million annually.

The Cowboys also have receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones, defensive tackle Malik Collins and Randall Cobb among players scheduled to hit free agency next month.

But managing the Cowboys’ cap is not Prescott’s concern, Woodson said.

“No, hell no,” Woodson said when asked if Prescott should take less money. “This is a capitalistic society. This is America. Why does he have to take less money? We are not expecting others to take less money. We didn’t ask [Eagles quarterback] Carson Wentz to take less money. Why should Dak be the guy to take less money?”

“If he deserves $35-38 million, he should be paid $35-38 million. I think the man has earned it.”

12 responses to “Darren Woodson: “Slap in the face” to suggest Dak Prescott should take less

  1. Can we stop with the “nobody works harder than (insert name)” defense? Only thing more trite and cliche’ is the “He’s the first one in the door and the last one to leave” statement. I’m sure that these guys are hard working, but they can’t all be the hardest or the longest.

  2. Let me oversimplify this for the readers;
    Dak throws a ball and wants $40M.
    And NM the fact that the NFL is an entertainment business.
    It’s just a ball.

  3. He’s going to have to take less because he wants way too much. That’s not taking less. That’s called being realistic. He’s not a $30M QB. He should consider himself lucky to get $25M. I wouldn’t give him that though. I’d rather go out and pay that money (or more) to a guy like Rivers and draft Dak’s replacement. Then let Dak walk and see how much he can get on the open market.

  5. Why in the world does anybody think its okay to tell somebody else what they should for regarding their paycheck. I bet Smith would not have thought it was okay if Calvin Hill or Tony Dorsett were talking how he should take less money than what he wanted. Emmett Smith you need to mind YOUR business.

  6. Everyone is charitable with money when it isn’t theirs. Woodson is right, why should Dak take less? When will he be able to cash in again? This is pro sports, you play to get paid. For Simms to sit there and say he would consider taking less is easy to say sitting behind a mic but a lot harder when it is your money you are giving up and your body you are sacrificing.

  7. So people who watch him play games and form the opinion that he doesn’t warrant a $35-$0 million deal are slapping him in the face, but you, who is watching practice from your office window across the way has decided he is the hardest working member of the team and deserves to get that $40 million. Yeah, seems logical…

  9. You HAVE to pay this man because of the championships, and the ability to put the team on His back when things are going wrong…

    Ohhhhhhh right…… 30 mil should be enough.

  10. His market value is under $30 million-no one else is jumping at the chance to pay him more. Taking $33 million is not taking “less.”

  12. This is not a kindergarten. Nobody gets A for trying, no matter how hard. You get an A for what you accomplish.

