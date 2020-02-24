Doug Pederson on no offensive coordinator: It’s a collaborative effort

Getty Images

The Eagles fired Mike Groh as their offensive coordinator after the 2019 season and they opted not to give anyone that title for the 2020 season.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson explained to Dave Spadaro of the team’s website why he made that choice. Pederson calls the offensive plays and said you could call him the coordinator, but noted that putting together the offense is “a collaborative effort” involving several coaches.

They added pass game coordinator to quarterbacks coach Press Taylor’s title and Pederson also pointed to offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland, running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley and senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello as members of the staff with major roles in making game plans.

“When we win, we win as a team. Again, it’s not about one guy getting the credit,” Pederson said, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I feel like this is the best structure for us, for me as the play caller. Because there’s times when I get pulled in a lot of different directions and I gotta lean on Press. And I’m going to have to lean on Rich and Jeff Stoutland and the guys to really pull the game plans together and really give me the information that I need as we prepare for games.”

The Eagles finished 12th in points scored during the 2019 season, but the team clearly thought there was reason to hope for better results this time around.