Edge prospect Darrell Taylor won’t work out in Indy

Getty Images

Teams interested in seeing former Tennessee edge defender Darrell Taylor work out ahead of the draft will have to wait a little while for the opportunity.

Taylor had surgery to repair a stress fracture in his leg last month and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he’s not healthy enough to work out at the Scouting Combine this month. He can still meet with teams in the coming days.

Pelissero adds that Taylor is expected to hold a Pro Day in April before the draft in order to show teams what he can do.

Taylor had 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss for the Volunteers over the last two seasons.