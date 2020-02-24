Falcons to pick up Matt Schaub’s option

Getty Images

Matt Schaub had to start a game for the Falcons last year, and he threw for 460 yards. That has to be worth something.

As it turns out, it’s worth $2 million.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Falcons have picked up the option for 2020 on the veteran quarterback’s contract.

That emergency start against the Seahawks was Schaub’s first since 2015, and he joined the Falcons the following year. He’ll turn 39 in June.

He’s far enough removed from his days as a pick-six specialist with the Texans to have settled into the veteran mentor role, and the Falcons clearly see him as cost-effective.