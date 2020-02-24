Giants add Amos Jones to coaching staff

Getty Images

Joe Judge continues to add to his first coaching staff.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants are hiring Amos Jones.

The 60-year-old Judge was an assistant special teams coach for the Buccaneers last season, and was Bruce Arians’ special teams coach in Arizona previously. He’s also worked for the Browns and Steelers.

He was an assistant coach at Mississippi State when Judge played there, and adds some experience to his staff. He’ll assist with game management, taking one more thing off the rookie head coach’s plate while he learns how to be in charge of the whole team.