Jaguars not expected to exercise Marcell Dareus’ option

The Jaguars are in need of cap space heading into the new league year and they’re expected to create some by parting ways with a veteran defensive lineman.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is not expected to exercise their option on Marcell Dareus‘ option for the 2020 season. The deadline to make that call is on Tuesday and Dareus will become a free agent in March if they do go that route.

Exercising the option would guarantee Dareus nearly $20 million in salary and bonus, so it’s not a great surprise that they’ve opted against bringing him back under the terms of his current deal. The move will clear $20 million in cap space while leaving $2.5 million in dead money.

Dareus came to Jacksonville in a 2017 trade with the Bills and played 30 games with the team. Only six of those games came last season as Dareus landed on injured reserve due to a core muscle injury.