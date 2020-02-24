Jaguars will decline Jake Ryan’s option

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus isn’t the only Jaguars defender who will have his contract option declined by the team this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will also pass on picking up linebacker Jake Ryan‘s option. Picking up the option would have guaranteed $1 million of Ryan’s $5.5 million salary for next season.

Parting ways with Ryan will clear $6 million from the team’s salary cap. Declining Dareus’ option clears another $20 million for a Jaguars team in serious need of that cap space.

Ryan signed with the Jaguars last offseason, but only played two games with the team. He opened the season on the non-football injury list as he continued to recover from a 2018 torn ACL and then suffered a hamstring injury that ended his season in December.