Jake Fromm comes up short in hand measurement

Getty Images

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s hands were measured at 9 inches at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, which falls on the shorter side of the spectrum but he can take some solace in not being the smallest of any quarterback in this year’s draft class.

As it turns out, the LSU product doesn’t even have the smallest hands of SEC quarterback prospects. Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm’s hands measured 8-7/8 inches on Monday. That’s smaller than quarterbacks who generated concern about the size of their hands like Kyler Murray, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater.

Different scouts, coaches and personnel execs have different views on the significance of hand size. The fact that two of those three players were first overall picks and that Bridgewater was also a first-round pick is a sure sign that it isn’t the end of the evaluation process.

In Fromm’s case, arm strength, overall athleticism and a five-game stretch last season where he completed less than half of his passes may be bigger red flags for teams picking apart an otherwise productive three-year run with the Bulldogs.