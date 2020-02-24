Joe Burrow has big sense of humor about small hands

Getty Images

It was measurement day for quarterbacks in Indianapolis on Monday and that means we spent some time talking about the hand sizes of top prospects in this year’s draft class.

Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the top pick and his hands measured nine inches on Monday, which is a bit smaller than some feel is ideal for an NFL starter. It’s unlikely to affect Burrow’s standing too much and he showed a good sense of humor about the interest generated by the distance between the tip of his thumb to the tip of his pinkie.

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts,” Burrow wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

There can be a fair amount of silliness in the pre-draft process, but Burrow’s response on Monday is a pretty good sign that he should make it through just fine.