Joe Burrow has big sense of humor about small hands

Posted by Josh Alper on February 24, 2020, 5:59 PM EST
Getty Images

It was measurement day for quarterbacks in Indianapolis on Monday and that means we spent some time talking about the hand sizes of top prospects in this year’s draft class.

Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the top pick and his hands measured nine inches on Monday, which is a bit smaller than some feel is ideal for an NFL starter. It’s unlikely to affect Burrow’s standing too much and he showed a good sense of humor about the interest generated by the distance between the tip of his thumb to the tip of his pinkie.

“Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts,” Burrow wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon.

There can be a fair amount of silliness in the pre-draft process, but Burrow’s response on Monday is a pretty good sign that he should make it through just fine.

4 responses to “Joe Burrow has big sense of humor about small hands

  1. He’ll get the last laugh. His ‘tiny hands’ will make him tens of millions of dollars over the course of his career, while my average sized hands clack away at this office keyboard, in what is otherwise a hugely regrettable career.

  3. Burrow can joke all he wants…but hand size is MAJOR when it comes to throwing a football.

    I have the same size hand as Burrow, and I struggle with throwing an NFL size ball. A high school ball, I sling it like Jeff George. But NFL ball is big, and you need the hands for it.

    I would want to see him throw an NFL ball in the rain.

