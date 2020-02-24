Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Jacob Eason plan to throw at Combine

Getty Images

Joe Burrow has more to lose than gain by throwing at the Combine. While there’s no official word on whether the LSU quarterback will workout this week, it would come as a surprise if he did.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa still is rehabbing from hip surgery and isn’t ready to throw yet. He hopes to do so at a personal pro day in April.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be anything to watch when the quarterbacks go through their drills.

Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Utah State’s Jordan Love and Washington’s Jacob Eason all plan to throw at the combine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

All three have a chance to improve their draft stock in the pre-draft process that begins in earnest this week.