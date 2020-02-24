Matt Nagy, Vic Fangio plan Bears-Broncos joint practices

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 24, 2020, 6:31 PM EST
Getty Images

Before he was head coach of the Broncos, Vic Fangio was defensive coordinator of the Bears. And Fangio and Bears head coach Matt Nagy are confident they’ll be on the same page for some joint practices this summer.

The Bears and Broncos have been discussing getting together for joint practices in Denver in August, Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver reports.

The two teams wouldn’t schedule exact dates until the preseason schedule is finished, but they can come to an understanding now about their summer plans.

The Bears and Broncos also practiced together in Denver two years ago, before Fangio was the Broncos’ coach.

2 responses to “Matt Nagy, Vic Fangio plan Bears-Broncos joint practices

