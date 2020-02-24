NFL, NFLPA meeting at 5:00 p.m. ET tomorrow

Getty Images

Don’t expect a morning or an early afternoon filled with updates regarding the meeting between the NFL and the NFL Players Association’s leadership. The meeting doesn’t even begin until 5:00 p.m. ET, per a league source.

How long it lasts remains to be seen, as does the question of whether any real progress will be made.

According to multiple reports, the full NFL Management Council will attend the meeting, as will the full NFLPA Executive Committee and the full board of player representatives. Which may conjure memories of meetings that happened between owners and players in 2017, at the height of the anthem controversy.

Which in turn may conjure memories of the fact that someone secretly recorded one or more of the anthem sessions and leaked it to the media. Which should prompt the NFL to be vigilant about ensuring that phones are kept out of the room during the meeting.

As mentioned earlier today, the first question is whether the league will tell the players to pound salt or sand (I never know which one it should be) or whether the league will engage in discussions regarding a revised deal. The question then becomes whether the league has planned for this eventuality, holding back more things that can be offered tomorrow in the hopes of getting a deal done.