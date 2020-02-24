Report: Ashtyn Davis won’t run at Scouting Combine

Getty Images

Ashtyn Davis won’t get a chance to show off his speed at this week’s Scouting Combine.

The former Cal safety injured his groin late in the 2019 season and had a surgical procedure to deal with the injury. He sat out the team’s bowl game as well as the Senior Bowl and Bruce Feldman of TheAthletic.com reports that Davis won’t run in Indianapolis.

The good news for Davis is that there’s plenty of evidence of how well he can run. That comes from film of his work at Cal over the last few years as well as his exploits on the track. He went to Cal on a track scholarship and won the Pac-12 championship for 110-meter hurdles in 2017.

Davis had 57 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles during the 2019 season.