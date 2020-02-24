Retired Patriots assistant on way to Indianapolis again

February 24, 2020
Longtime Patriots assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia announced in January he was retiring.

But he’s still doing some things for the organization.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the veteran line coach is on his way to Indianapolis as we speak.

Unless he’s just really into the shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s, he’ll probably watch a few offensive line workouts while he’s there.

The 72-year-old also did some scouting for them between his 2013 retirement and his return to an active coaching role in 2016, so it stands to reason he’d stay connected to the organization, since he’s worked for them for 34 years.

He’s still listed on the team’s official website, and they haven’t announced a replacement.

4 responses to “Retired Patriots assistant on way to Indianapolis again

  3. He can do consulting work like this and it is much less time consuming and stressful than coaching

    Glad to hear the Pats are thinking about improving the Oline. Last year’s was the worst Brady has ever had in front of him

  4. 5-ring GOAT, prob under-appreciated outside NE as he seems to have had to go with heavily patched o-lines half the time, had very few big-name linemen and an immobile QB to protect

