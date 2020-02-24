Stephen Jones: We haven’t spoken to Dak Prescott’s agent since September

February 24, 2020
The Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have each had a fair amount to say in the media about his bid for a new contract, but they apparently haven’t been saying anything to each other.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, that the team has not spoken to Prescott’s agent Todd France about a contract since last September. It has been reported that Prescott turned down a contract worth $33 million a year at that point.

Jones said earlier this month that things were ready to heat up with Prescott and reiterated that a long-term deal remains the goal. He also said there’s been no consideration given to moving in a different direction.

“Dak’s our quarterback,” Jones said. “He’s our quarterback for the future. We have nothing but the greatest respect for him. . . . There’s no thoughts like that.”

The ongoing talks on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement may be part of the reason why things haven’t moved forward. Jones said that the team will not move forward on deals with either Prescott or wide receiver Amari Cooper until they know if this is going to be the final year of the current CBA or the first year of a new one.

Jones did add that the team spoke to Cooper’s agent at the Super Bowl and termed it a “very upbeat” conversation. If a new CBA is not in place, the Cowboys would be able to use both the franchise and transition tags this offseason.

