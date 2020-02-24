Vontaze Burfict wants to play in 2020

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 24, 2020, 2:07 PM EST
Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict is hoping some team will take a chance on him this season.

Burfict, who was suspended for the final 12 games of the 2019 season, has been reinstated and is eligible to play this season, and he does want to play, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last year Burfict signed a one-year contract with the Raiders and started the first four games of the season before he was suspended for the remainder of the regular season for a hemet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. It was the latest in a long line of suspensions for Burfict, who has been described as the dirtiest player in the NFL.

Despite his many penalties and suspensions, Burfict is only 29 years old and may be able to find a team willing to sign him. He becomes a free agent on March 18.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Vontaze Burfict wants to play in 2020

  4. This guy is done: he doesn’t know how to change his style and now he plays very passively. He also is extremely slow and is a huge liability on passing downs (particularly guarding TE’s across the middle). Oh yeah, and he is more than likely going to be suspended for any aggressive tackle. However, he was AWESOME his rookie year when he led the league in tackles after Mayock said he was out of shape and undraftable. Mayock is still more of a liability than Vontaze.

  5. He wanted to play in 2019 too. If someone signs him and he seriously injuries a player with a dirty hit, it’s on that team and GM. He’s had his chances.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!