Vontaze Burfict wants to play in 2020

Free agent linebacker Vontaze Burfict is hoping some team will take a chance on him this season.

Burfict, who was suspended for the final 12 games of the 2019 season, has been reinstated and is eligible to play this season, and he does want to play, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Last year Burfict signed a one-year contract with the Raiders and started the first four games of the season before he was suspended for the remainder of the regular season for a hemet-to-helmet hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle. It was the latest in a long line of suspensions for Burfict, who has been described as the dirtiest player in the NFL.

Despite his many penalties and suspensions, Burfict is only 29 years old and may be able to find a team willing to sign him. He becomes a free agent on March 18.