Anthony Castonzo will play in 2020, working on deal to return to Colts

Getty Images

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard recently received good news. So good that Ballard admits he couldn’t hide his smile.

Left tackle Anthony Castonzo will play in 2020, and the Colts are negotiating a new contract for him.

“We’re in the process of working on that right now,” Ballard said Tuesday.

Castonzo, 31, is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

The bigger question was whether Castonzo would retire.

Castonzo said immediately after the season that he would take some time to figure out if he wanted to play a 10th season. A month apparently was all Castonzo needed as owner Jim Irsay said Sunday he expected Castonzo to return and Ballard confirmed it Tuesday.

Castonzo has started all 132 games since he entered the NFL in 2011.

He played all 1,077 snaps in 2019 and was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time.