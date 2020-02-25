Anthony Lynn: We love Melvin Gordon, we’d like to have him back

Getty Images

The Chargers won’t be bringing quarterback Philip Rivers back for the 2020 season, but it’s less certain how things will play out with impending free agent running back Melvin Gordon.

Gordon held out into the regular season last year while looking for an extension that never materialized and some people would see that as a sign that the team won’t be moving to keep him around this offseason either. During an appearance on PFT Live, however, head coach Anthony Lynn said he thinks there’s a chance Gordon remains with the team.

“I do believe that,” Lynn said. “We love Melvin. He’s outstanding. He held out last year, that hurt us a little bit, but when he came back his attitude and the way he fit right back into the locker room was typical Melvin. We’d like to have him back, but it’s free agency and you never know what’s going to happen.”

Gordon said last month that he hopes to re-sign with the team ahead of free agency, but Lynn declined to say whether the Chargers would try to make that happen or if their plan is to let Gordon hit the open market.