Bill O’Brien giving up play-calling duties to Tim Kelly

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien won’t call the plays in 2020.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that O’Brien said Tuesday that he will hand over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Kelly’s first season as the team’s offensive coordinator was in 2019, but O’Brien retained the play-calling duties.

The only other time O’Brien hasn’t called the plays was in 2015 — O’Brien’s second season in Houston — when then-offensive coordinator George Godsey had that duty. O’Brien resumed play-calling early in the 2016 season.

O’Brien has called the plays since.

Kelly, who has coached for O’Brien since he was a graduate assistant at Penn State, also will coach the team’s quarterbacks.

T.J. Yates will serve as assistant quarterbacks coach, while Carl Smith, the quarterbacks coach last year, will become an offensive consultant.