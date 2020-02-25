Bob Quinn: Everything’s on the table with Darius Slay

Getty Images

A report this month indicated that the Lions have spoken to other teams about a trade involving cornerback Darius Slay and General Manager Bob Quinn confirmed such discussions have gone on during a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Quinn said, via multiple reporters, that the team is “trying to explore” a trade of the cornerback as he heads into the final year of his current contract. Quinn added that the exploration does not make a trade inevitable and said that all options are on the table.

That includes extending Slay’s contract, which was something they opted not to do when Slay stayed away from the team during offseason work in 2019.

Another option would be letting Slay play out the final year of his deal before revisiting things in the offseason. Slay said late last season that “we’ll see” if going that route would lead to another offseason absence.