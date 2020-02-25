Brian Flores agrees with owner: Why would Tom Brady want to come to Miami?

AP

Owner Stephen Ross recently dismissed the idea of Tom Brady playing for the Dolphins, saying, “We’re a team that is now rebuilding, and I don’t know why he’d really want to come to the Dolphins.”

Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who previously coached in Miami, was less dismissive Tuesday.

“Look, I think Fitz [Ryan Fitzpatrick] did a good job, a really good job, last year,” Flores said. “His leadership is something that really helped us a year ago. I’m only focused on the guys that are on our team right now. As far as Tom or any other free agents, that’s coming up. I understand the question, but right now, we’re having conversations. We kind of look at everything. Chris [G.M. Chris Grier], myself, the personnel staff, we look at everything, every avenue. Chris has got a Plan A, Plan B, Plan C for everything. And that’s a good thing. We kind of bounce a lot of ideas off each other. It’s a really good working relationship and we’ll see what happens as we move forward.”

A Miami reporter followed up by pointing out Flores didn’t appear to be closing the door on Brady, who is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

“Like I said, I think Fitz has done a really good job,” Flores said. “I agree with Steve as far as, ‘Why would he want to come to Miami?’ I do. I’ll leave it at that. I do agree with Steve.”

Brady’s 4,057 yards were his fewest since 2016 when he played 12 games and his 24 touchdowns were his fewest since 2008 when he injured his knee in the season opener. He is 42 and repeatedly has stated his desire to play until he’s 45.

“I see a very talented player like everyone else sees,” Flores said of Brady. He’s probably one of the best players ever to play. That’s what I see.”