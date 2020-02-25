Buccaneers still waiting to see all their options at quarterback

Getty Images

When Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was asked about the team’s plans for quarterback Jameis Winston earlier this month, he said the team was evaluating both outside options and whether they can “make the one we have better” in 2020.

Not much has changed over the last couple of weeks based on what Arians said from the Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

“When we know who else is available,” Arians said of when they’ll make a decision, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “We should know by next week.”

Arians admitted that December “wasn’t what I was hoping to see” from Winston and called him an “unknown quantity” while explaining why he was more certain about wanting Shaq Barrett back on defense than he is about the quarterback call.

General Manager Jason Licht echoed Arians’ sentiments by saying that “we’re at a point where we can look behind door two, three and four” before deciding how to proceed. He added that taking that approach doesn’t mean they don’t want Winston back in Tampa, but they clearly aren’t sold on having him model their new uniforms this year.