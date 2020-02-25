Cam Newton in workout video: “All I want is a little commitment”

Getty Images

The Panthers are choosing their words carefully, as they try to navigate the tricky situation they’re in with quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton’s making his feelings known, in his own way.

The rehabbing quarterback just posted a video to Instagram in which he shouted out what appears to be a mantra for the offseason.

After saying “I’m so comfortable being uncomfortable,” while doing what appears to be a plank, Newton shouts: “All I want is a little commitment. And you can’t give me that?”

In what could possibly be a coincidence, Newton’s entering the final year of his contract, and is due $19.1 million this year.

The former MVP would obviously like some more security, while the Panthers don’t appear to be in a rush to pay a guy who hasn’t been able to finish the last two seasons with shoulder and foot problems. It’s hard to trade him at the moment because he’s not well enough to pass a physical for another team, so their options are limited at the moment.

Prior to the shoulder injury in 2018, he was playing the best football of his career,” but he’s turning 31 this offseason, and the Panthers are entering an admitted rebuild.

New coach Matt Rhule said earlier today he “absolutely” expects Newton to be on the roster in September, and that he was “unbelievably excited to work with Cam.”

Newton’s excited about something, that’s for sure.