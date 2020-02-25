Collin Johnson won’t workout because of hip flexor injury

Getty Images

University of Texas receiver Collin Johnson missed time with injuries in 2019 and has another now.

Johnson said Tuesday he won’t work out at the Combine because of a hip flexor injury.

“I’m not going to be working out here except maybe the jumps and aim for my pro day April 1st, which hurts because you grow up your whole life wanting to compete at the combine,” Johnson said. “But I’m going to be ready on April 1st.”

Johnson hopes to run in the 4.5s at UT’s pro day in April.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” Johnson said. “I’m going to give it my best.”

Johnson missed six games last season with a nagging hamstring injury.

“I feel like the injuries probably affected my stock, but at the end of the day, I can tell you that I’m better because of it,” Johnson said. “I’m a better man, and I know to enjoy my time on the field because I know it can be taken away from you at any given moment. So I’m very appreciative of any opportunity to keep playing.”

Johnson made 188 catches for 2,624 yards and 15 touchdowns in four seasons for the Longhorns.